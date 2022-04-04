Q&A with Lifestyle Correspondent & Content Creator Kayla Zadel

Can you briefly describe your job?

I am a national lifestyle correspondent known for providing TV appearances full of engaging content and innovative products. I have collaborated with more than 200 brands and businesses in the past 6 years.

Plus, I use my social media following and blog as a go-to resource for my segments and to give brands a wider audience reach. I believe what sets me apart is that I only work with brands that I believe in and that I know I can represent well. I also go above and beyond when preparing for my TV segments. I put hours into learning and memorizing talking points so that I deliver the brand’s message correctly.

Lastly, I manage several clients’ social media accounts. I create marketing plans and content for social media with actionable steps for my clients.

2. How did you start working in this industry?

I majored in broadcast journalism at the University of Northern Colorado, and started at the NBC affiliate in Amarillo, Texas as a lifestyle correspond and associate producer. A couple unintended curves in my career path led me to my “hybrid” job today. I am grateful that I get to combine several different forms of media in my correspondent/social media role.

3. What does your day-to-day look like?

No two days look the same for me. One day I could be getting ready for a TV segment, and then the next I could be holding a reporting call with my client, or shooting new content for my personal social accounts. That’s what I love about what I do. I love that my schedule is flexible and always changing.

4. What is your advice to anyone wanting to work within broadcast journalism?

My advice is to start early when it comes to building your reel and your connections. I hate to say it, but so much of it is not what you know, but who you know. Get ready to build relationships and work your connections. It’s a very competitive field but it can also be very rewarding.

5. Do you think this landscape has changed within the past few years? If so, how?

I definitely think the landscape of broadcast journalism has changed the past few years. We consume so much media from our phones now. Plus, streaming services are taking over the world. That’s why I’m grateful for the role that I have created for myself – knowing that I can take my content and produce it for all platforms (TV, blog and social).

7. Anything else you’d like to add:

My career path was anything but “straight and smooth.” It’s definitely had it’s bumps and turns. With that being said, I want people to know that it’s ok to get frustrated, but to not give up on what you truly want. Hard work and dedication will get you where you want to go. Never be afraid to try something new, but I must tell you, get ready to be uncomfortable. But I’ll be worth it.

Kayla Zadel is a TV Host/Lifestyle Correspondent known for engaging segments with innovative products in fashion, lifestyle & travel.

