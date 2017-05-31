Be Inspired

Top Micro-Influencers You Need to Follow

Meet the new wave of influencers who focus on quality over quantity

by Yana Young
4 hours ago
by Yana Young
4 hours ago
Share

Sometimes less is more—or at least that’s the case when it comes to the latest trend in social media influencer marketing. Cue the rise of micro-influencers—social media users who have marginal to average dedicated followings but garner higher rates of engagement than the average million followers account.

Digital Marketing Strategist, KiKi L’Italien explains that micro-influencers often hold power as a result of consistent engagement with their devoted followers, who view them as more authentic, trustworthy and relevant in their area of focus.

We’ve combed through the Internet, our own social media and contributors to bring you a list of individuals who are making strides in their own industries that are worth checking out.

Lifestyle Micro-influencers:

Angela McCrae, Los Angeles, CA
@angelamccrae |Followers: 1,873
A native of the Greater Washington D.C. area, McCrae’s social platforms showcase her navigating West Coast living with confidence and power.


James Benn, London, UK
@jwtbenn | Followers: 1,492
Benn, a London based art director showcases life in England through an artistic lens.

Higher love

A post shared by James Benn (@jwtbenn) on


Christian Caro, Orange County, CA
@ChristianCaro_ | Followers: 5,622
Caro, who’s day job is a creative consultant, showcases SoCal lifestyle from a male perspective.

Blue skies forever.

A post shared by Christian Caro (@christiancaro_) on

 

Parenting Micro-influencers:

Amanda Blakley, Toronto, Canada
@amandablakley | Followers: 5,572
Blakley is a family blogger who chronicles family travels and daily life as Atticus and Archer’s mom.


Kim Watson, Las Vegas, NV
@kikhaly | Followers: 23.2k
Watson, a mom of three share glimpses into her fabulous and fashionable life in the Las Vegas desert.

It amazes me how Mila loves books. Like, she reads more than I do, it’s sad but true, but I’m not complaining! Recently our friends at @lostmy.name gave us the opportunity to customize for Mila her own ‘Kingdom of You’ book based on all the things that she loves. Her story about animal friends on an adventure that involves pizza. Seriously, she had me at 🍕! She’s def my girl. #losymyname #sponsored || swipe for before pic • • • • •#motherhood #lifeisbeautiful #documentyourdays#liveauthentic#vsco#vscoCAM #afterlight#thehappynow#thepursuitofjoyproject #thatsdarling#nothingisordinary#theditroom #perfectbabies#lovelysquares#inbeautyandchaos #livethelittlethings#childhoodunplugged#honestmotherhood#posttheordinary#photooftheday #postthepeople#makeportraits#babywearing #momtogs#artifactuprising#habitandhome #pixel_kids#uniteinmotherhood

A post shared by kim watson (@kikhaly) on

 

Fitness Micro-influencers:

Elise Young, Queens, NY
@elisesbodyshop | Followers: 70.8k
Young, a native of Boston is a Personal Trainer known for her mind boggling Instagram workout videos.

 

Food Micro-influencers:

The Brothers Buoy: Graham and Jackson, Brooklyn, NY
@thebrothersbuoy | Followers: 8,672
The Brothers Buoy is a food blog, by friends Graham and Jackson, specializing in brunch in NYC.

Staring deep into each other’s eyes trying to fathom how hot it is RN.

A post shared by THE BROTHERS BUOY (@thebrothersbuoy) on

 

Sports Micro-influencers:

Nina Zavala, Dallas, TX
@ninazdallas | Followers: 4,570
Zavala is the Director of Adidas Silver High School Division, who chronicles her “three stripe” adventures with flicks of the sports industry’s brightest and upcoming stars.

 

Fashion/Beauty Micro-influencers:

Allison Graham, Brooklyn, NY
@shedoeshim | Followers: 22.7k
Graham, a native of Jamaica, is a menswear enthusiast who showcases a unique take on classic Brooklyn style.


Grace Abbott, New York, NY
@agraceabbott | Followers: 10k
Brand strategist by day, beauty enthusiast by night, Abbott’s Instagram feed highlights the best of beauty products.

CONTEST CLOSED! winner is @squidstina! Thank you all for participating…. I’ve teamed up with my Glossier gals to give you guys $100 worth of our favorite @glossier products! This includes: Cloud Paint, Haloscope, Milky Jelly Cleanser, and the new & improved Phase 2 Set. Winner can pick the shades of their choice! ✨Here’s how to enter: ✨ 1. Follow me @agraceabbott + “like” this giveaway photo. 2. Tap on the photo once to see who I’ve tagged then “follow” her & “like” her giveaway photo. 3. Continue following everyone in the loop and liking their giveaway photos until the loop brings you back here & you’re entered to win! 4. BONUS: For an extra entry, tag two friends in the comments who need @glossier in their life. 5. The contest will end 4/28 at 5:00pm EST and the winner will be notified! #glossier #giveaway

A post shared by grace abbott (@agraceabbott) on

 

Travel Micro-influencers:

Uncommon Caribbean: Patrick & Steve Bennett, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
@uncommoncarib | Followers: 10k
Natives of St. Croix, VI, brothers Patrick and Steve, explore the undiscovered charms of the Caribbean culture.


Chelsea Martin, San Diego, CA
@passporttofriday | Followers: 11.4k
Martin, a self described 20-something Travel & Lifestyle Blogger, who uses Instagram to document her daily travels and unique finds.

 

Media Micro-influencers:

Anna Therese Day, New York, NY
@atdlive | Followers: 3,943
Day is an international journalist who commonly shares behind the scenes footage from exclusive interviews and events.

#SelfiesOnSelfies. 💅✨😉💕

A post shared by Anna Therese Day (@atdlive) on


Rachel Tipograph, Brooklyn, NY
@racheltipograph | Followers: 1,732
Tipograph is CEO of social media start-up video company MikMak, her social channel chronicles her life as a young executive living in New York City.

 

Communications Micro-influencers:

Christina Rice, New York, NY
@cricepr | Followers: 9,397
The owner of a New York City based PR firm, Rice’s social feeds peek into her fast paced life, working with some of the entertainment industry’s top movers & shakers.

Harlem rocking. 📸: @tiffanymbattle

A post shared by Christina M. Rice (@cricepr) on


Eliana Murillo, San Francisco, CA
@inmyeliment | Followers: 1,805
Murillo, the Head of Multicultural Marketing at Google, gives followers an inside glimpse into life as a Google executive.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up to get our best career advice and job search tips.

Topics:

Be Inspired