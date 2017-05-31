Top Micro-Influencers You Need to Follow

Sometimes less is more—or at least that’s the case when it comes to the latest trend in social media influencer marketing. Cue the rise of micro-influencers—social media users who have marginal to average dedicated followings but garner higher rates of engagement than the average million followers account.
Digital Marketing Strategist, KiKi L’Italien explains that micro-influencers often hold power as a result of consistent engagement with their devoted followers, who view them as more authentic, trustworthy and relevant in their area of focus.
We’ve combed through the Internet, our own social media and contributors to bring you a list of individuals who are making strides in their own industries that are worth checking out.
Lifestyle Micro-influencers:
Angela McCrae, Los Angeles, CA
@angelamccrae |Followers: 1,873
A native of the Greater Washington D.C. area, McCrae’s social platforms showcase her navigating West Coast living with confidence and power.
#SWIPE 🔛Over the weekend I participated in @att’s #attcreate #attcreators event in Los Angeles… I directed a third film, #PictureDay, written by my #NBCU colleague @toddrimes, which won 2nd place!! I also won a special #socialmedia prize-bag for my engagement. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to work with an amazing team. 😇🙏🏾😇
James Benn, London, UK
@jwtbenn | Followers: 1,492
Benn, a London based art director showcases life in England through an artistic lens.
Christian Caro, Orange County, CA
@ChristianCaro_ | Followers: 5,622
Caro, who’s day job is a creative consultant, showcases SoCal lifestyle from a male perspective.
Parenting Micro-influencers:
Amanda Blakley, Toronto, Canada
@amandablakley | Followers: 5,572
Blakley is a family blogger who chronicles family travels and daily life as Atticus and Archer’s mom.
Kim Watson, Las Vegas, NV
@kikhaly | Followers: 23.2k
Watson, a mom of three share glimpses into her fabulous and fashionable life in the Las Vegas desert.
It amazes me how Mila loves books. Like, she reads more than I do, it’s sad but true, but I’m not complaining! Recently our friends at @lostmy.name gave us the opportunity to customize for Mila her own ‘Kingdom of You’ book based on all the things that she loves. Her story about animal friends on an adventure that involves pizza. Seriously, she had me at 🍕! She’s def my girl. #losymyname #sponsored || swipe for before pic • • • • •#motherhood #lifeisbeautiful #documentyourdays#liveauthentic#vsco#vscoCAM #afterlight#thehappynow#thepursuitofjoyproject #thatsdarling#nothingisordinary#theditroom #perfectbabies#lovelysquares#inbeautyandchaos #livethelittlethings#childhoodunplugged#honestmotherhood#posttheordinary#photooftheday #postthepeople#makeportraits#babywearing #momtogs#artifactuprising#habitandhome #pixel_kids#uniteinmotherhood
Fitness Micro-influencers:
Elise Young, Queens, NY
@elisesbodyshop | Followers: 70.8k
Young, a native of Boston is a Personal Trainer known for her mind boggling Instagram workout videos.
Food Micro-influencers:
The Brothers Buoy: Graham and Jackson, Brooklyn, NY
@thebrothersbuoy | Followers: 8,672
The Brothers Buoy is a food blog, by friends Graham and Jackson, specializing in brunch in NYC.
Sports Micro-influencers:
Nina Zavala, Dallas, TX
@ninazdallas | Followers: 4,570
Zavala is the Director of Adidas Silver High School Division, who chronicles her “three stripe” adventures with flicks of the sports industry’s brightest and upcoming stars.
Fashion/Beauty Micro-influencers:
Allison Graham, Brooklyn, NY
@shedoeshim | Followers: 22.7k
Graham, a native of Jamaica, is a menswear enthusiast who showcases a unique take on classic Brooklyn style.
I FORGOT MYSELF || in a world moving swiftly it’s easy to forget about yourself. It’s easy to forget about what you may need, rather than it being what you want. Sometimes we give too much of ourselves to others not realizing we may need to save some of that for yourself. All the noise around you and you just can’t seem to hear your own self screaming. Asking you to listen and hear what it wants, not what everyone else wants for you but what exactly is it that you want for yourself. Are you listening to yourself or ignoring it? || #shedoeshim #mensstyle
Grace Abbott, New York, NY
@agraceabbott | Followers: 10k
Brand strategist by day, beauty enthusiast by night, Abbott’s Instagram feed highlights the best of beauty products.
CONTEST CLOSED! winner is @squidstina! Thank you all for participating…. I’ve teamed up with my Glossier gals to give you guys $100 worth of our favorite @glossier products! This includes: Cloud Paint, Haloscope, Milky Jelly Cleanser, and the new & improved Phase 2 Set. Winner can pick the shades of their choice! ✨Here’s how to enter: ✨ 1. Follow me @agraceabbott + “like” this giveaway photo. 2. Tap on the photo once to see who I’ve tagged then “follow” her & “like” her giveaway photo. 3. Continue following everyone in the loop and liking their giveaway photos until the loop brings you back here & you’re entered to win! 4. BONUS: For an extra entry, tag two friends in the comments who need @glossier in their life. 5. The contest will end 4/28 at 5:00pm EST and the winner will be notified! #glossier #giveaway
Travel Micro-influencers:
Uncommon Caribbean: Patrick & Steve Bennett, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands
@uncommoncarib | Followers: 10k
Natives of St. Croix, VI, brothers Patrick and Steve, explore the undiscovered charms of the Caribbean culture.
You’ve probably heard people say “we are the sum total of our experiences,” but that’s an over simplification. Some experiences are multipliers. And a precious few exponentially change us forever — challenging and transforming our fundamental parts to almost instantly create a new person, one who has never lived before. . . . #Caribbean #travel #traveling #travelgram #travelingram #photooftheday #picoftheday #westindies #sailing #grenadines #tobagocays
Chelsea Martin, San Diego, CA
@passporttofriday | Followers: 11.4k
Martin, a self described 20-something Travel & Lifestyle Blogger, who uses Instagram to document her daily travels and unique finds.
Media Micro-influencers:
Anna Therese Day, New York, NY
@atdlive | Followers: 3,943
Day is an international journalist who commonly shares behind the scenes footage from exclusive interviews and events.
Rachel Tipograph, Brooklyn, NY
@racheltipograph | Followers: 1,732
Tipograph is CEO of social media start-up video company MikMak, her social channel chronicles her life as a young executive living in New York City.
Communications Micro-influencers:
Christina Rice, New York, NY
@cricepr | Followers: 9,397
The owner of a New York City based PR firm, Rice’s social feeds peek into her fast paced life, working with some of the entertainment industry’s top movers & shakers.
Eliana Murillo, San Francisco, CA
@inmyeliment | Followers: 1,805
Murillo, the Head of Multicultural Marketing at Google, gives followers an inside glimpse into life as a Google executive.
Today was nuts. Definition #playhardworkhard. Woke up to one of the best #BaytoBreakers EVER, then pulled it together to serve as a judge for 20 startup pitches in 4 hours. Heard brilliant ideas for conversational artificial intelligence with super smart product integrations. They were all legitimately amazing, but the top 3 we chose are game changers! Feeling so inspired and exhausted at the same time. Now off to pack for my next adventure!!
