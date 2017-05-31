Top Micro-Influencers You Need to Follow

Sometimes less is more—or at least that’s the case when it comes to the latest trend in social media influencer marketing. Cue the rise of micro-influencers—social media users who have marginal to average dedicated followings but garner higher rates of engagement than the average million followers account.

Digital Marketing Strategist, KiKi L’Italien explains that micro-influencers often hold power as a result of consistent engagement with their devoted followers, who view them as more authentic, trustworthy and relevant in their area of focus.

We’ve combed through the Internet, our own social media and contributors to bring you a list of individuals who are making strides in their own industries that are worth checking out.

Lifestyle Micro-influencers:

Angela McCrae, Los Angeles, CA

@angelamccrae |Followers: 1,873

A native of the Greater Washington D.C. area, McCrae’s social platforms showcase her navigating West Coast living with confidence and power.



James Benn, London, UK

@jwtbenn | Followers: 1,492

Benn, a London based art director showcases life in England through an artistic lens.

Higher love A post shared by James Benn (@jwtbenn) on May 29, 2017 at 4:27am PDT



Christian Caro, Orange County, CA

@ChristianCaro_ | Followers: 5,622

Caro, who’s day job is a creative consultant, showcases SoCal lifestyle from a male perspective.

Blue skies forever. A post shared by Christian Caro (@christiancaro_) on May 28, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Parenting Micro-influencers:

Amanda Blakley, Toronto, Canada

@amandablakley | Followers: 5,572

Blakley is a family blogger who chronicles family travels and daily life as Atticus and Archer’s mom.

d r e s s e d – u p // in support of the Design Exchange cocktail fundraiser last night. Summer vibes abound! Feeling a little foggy today as a result🍷🍹!! @designexchange A post shared by A M A N D A B L A K L E Y (@amandablakley) on May 18, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT



Kim Watson, Las Vegas, NV

@kikhaly | Followers: 23.2k

Watson, a mom of three share glimpses into her fabulous and fashionable life in the Las Vegas desert.

Fitness Micro-influencers:

Elise Young, Queens, NY

@elisesbodyshop | Followers: 70.8k

Young, a native of Boston is a Personal Trainer known for her mind boggling Instagram workout videos.

Food Micro-influencers:

The Brothers Buoy: Graham and Jackson, Brooklyn, NY

@thebrothersbuoy | Followers: 8,672

The Brothers Buoy is a food blog, by friends Graham and Jackson, specializing in brunch in NYC.

Staring deep into each other’s eyes trying to fathom how hot it is RN. A post shared by THE BROTHERS BUOY (@thebrothersbuoy) on May 19, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Sports Micro-influencers:

Nina Zavala, Dallas, TX

@ninazdallas | Followers: 4,570

Zavala is the Director of Adidas Silver High School Division, who chronicles her “three stripe” adventures with flicks of the sports industry’s brightest and upcoming stars.

Day 3: adidas Atlanta Memorial Day Classic 🏀 #StayWorking #EndUpWinnng #AtlantaMDC #adidasUprising #MemorialDay 🇱🇷🇱🇷🇱🇷#ThreeStripeLife /// A post shared by Nina Z (@ninazdallas) on May 29, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Fashion/Beauty Micro-influencers:

Allison Graham, Brooklyn, NY

@shedoeshim | Followers: 22.7k

Graham, a native of Jamaica, is a menswear enthusiast who showcases a unique take on classic Brooklyn style.



Grace Abbott, New York, NY

@agraceabbott | Followers: 10k

Brand strategist by day, beauty enthusiast by night, Abbott’s Instagram feed highlights the best of beauty products.

Travel Micro-influencers:

Uncommon Caribbean: Patrick & Steve Bennett, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

@uncommoncarib | Followers: 10k

Natives of St. Croix, VI, brothers Patrick and Steve, explore the undiscovered charms of the Caribbean culture.



Chelsea Martin, San Diego, CA

@passporttofriday | Followers: 11.4k

Martin, a self described 20-something Travel & Lifestyle Blogger, who uses Instagram to document her daily travels and unique finds.

A perfect last day in Porto with this amazing view at @vinumporto with @blonde_atlas 🍷 http://liketk.it/2rwkV #liketkit @liketoknow.it 📷: @augustaleighphoto A post shared by Chelsea Martin, Travel Advisor (@passporttofriday) on May 29, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Media Micro-influencers:

Anna Therese Day, New York, NY

@atdlive | Followers: 3,943

Day is an international journalist who commonly shares behind the scenes footage from exclusive interviews and events.

#SelfiesOnSelfies. 💅✨😉💕 A post shared by Anna Therese Day (@atdlive) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT



Rachel Tipograph, Brooklyn, NY

@racheltipograph | Followers: 1,732

Tipograph is CEO of social media start-up video company MikMak, her social channel chronicles her life as a young executive living in New York City.

Never took a finance class, just hustle every day to make the @mikmaktv dream come true. Honored to be a part of @interbrand’s Breakthrough Brands. A post shared by Rachel Tipograph (@racheltipograph) on May 24, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Communications Micro-influencers:

Christina Rice, New York, NY

@cricepr | Followers: 9,397

The owner of a New York City based PR firm, Rice’s social feeds peek into her fast paced life, working with some of the entertainment industry’s top movers & shakers.

Harlem rocking. 📸: @tiffanymbattle A post shared by Christina M. Rice (@cricepr) on May 28, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT



Eliana Murillo, San Francisco, CA

@inmyeliment | Followers: 1,805

Murillo, the Head of Multicultural Marketing at Google, gives followers an inside glimpse into life as a Google executive.