Think Video Content is Optional? Think Again

With something as seemingly fickle and ever-changing as social media marketing, you’re bound to see certain trends and tactics come and go.

But, there’s one thing that’s sure to remain constant over the next several years: the use of video.

That’s right—if video isn’t already a core piece of your social media strategy, it should be. Here are four convincing reasons why.

1. Videos reach your audience.

This is a basic concept of marketing: If you want to talk to your audience, you need to meet them where they are.

Do you know where your audience is? Chances are, they’re watching online videos.

On Facebook alone, over eight billion videos (that equates to a whopping 100 million hours!) are watched each and every day.

In fact, CISCO estimates that online videos will account for more than 80% of all consumer internet traffic by the year 2020.

Put simply, if you’re not utilizing video as part of your marketing strategy, you’re missing out on a huge audience of eager eyeballs.

2. Videos are highly engaging.

You know by now that visual content performs far better on social media than plain status updates and huge walls of text.

Videos are the ultimate form of visual content, which means that they’re a surefire way to skyrocket your engagement levels.

Need proof? A video on Facebook receives 135% more organic reach than a photo. On Twitter, videos are six times more likely than photos to be retweeted.

Even further, a reported 43% of people want to see more video content from marketers. Needless to say, video is a bandwagon you should be jumping on.

3. Videos improve your bottom line.

When it comes to social media, ROI can be notoriously tricky to measure. But, there’s no denying that the use of video will move things in the right direction.

Companies who implement video as a piece of their marketing strategy grow company revenue 49% faster year-over-year than those who skip video.

And, what about conversion rates? 71% of marketers say that video outperforms any other type of marketing content.

So, video isn’t only about engagement. It’s also an effective way to encourage your audience to take action and buy.

4. Videos keep you competitive.

With those numerous benefits, it comes as little surprise that 69% of marketers state that they plan on increasing their video marketing budgets.

If you look at B2B specifically, video is even more prevalent. An impressive 96% of B2B companies use video in their content marketing—and that number is sure to increase.

So, if you don’t utilize video to engage with your audience, you can rest assured that your competitors will. And, you don’t want to be part of the small percentage that’s left behind.

Social media and marketing tactics are always evolving. But, it looks like video is here to stay.

If you aren’t already utilizing video content as part of your marketing strategy, use these four compelling reasons as your inspiration to get started.

