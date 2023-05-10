Miles is an independent writer with a background in business and passion for tech, design, and news. When he is not writing, he is most likely mountain biking or kicking back with a cup of tea.

As time passes and the world evolves, you must continue improving your skill set and learning the new topics that come around. It’s essential to stay relevant and keep an eye on what comes next to remain employed for the foreseeable future. This is true in every industry, including those that focus on creative endeavors, because even how you’ll create advertisements and art pieces may change over time, so you must be prepared. Here are some technical and soft skills to learn for creative job security.

In-demand tech skills for creative job security

Today is the day to start paying attention and researching the tech that is developing to fill roles once filled by humans, like artificial intelligence (AI). Some experts say that 22% of current jobs will be automated by 2030 and that up to 90% of online content may be generated by AI by the year 2025, and that’s just around the corner.

The fact is that AI is not stopping there, either, as there are currently AI music generators that can create music that sounds like an orchestra made it. Even more amazing are the AI art programs that create masterpieces based on a simple text prompt. The point is it’s wise to learn some of the skills associated with AI technology. Take classes and learn about AI and how to use the algorithms to create your own art.

Another option is to make a stronger effort to humanize your work in ways that an AI computer program cannot. For instance, AI will never be able to add emotions like jealousy, anger, and depression into the work. Try incorporating feelings into your art pieces to stay ahead of the curve.

In addition to AI, there are other forms of tech worth learning about, such as augmented and virtual reality. Both of these innovations transport users to realistic worlds from the comfort of their living rooms. If learning these topics seems a little too daunting at first, then at least look into graphic design and learn the techniques necessary to create amazing websites and design elements that will likely interest creative companies in the future. Once you see potential jobs that require these talents, you can apply for them with confidence.

Soft skills for creative job security

While technical skills can fill a resume, developing the soft skills you can’t learn in school will always be important because they make you a more well-rounded employee. One of them is the ability to manage yourself during your daily activities. Many creative fields require you to be alone for hours as you complete your work, sometimes in a remote capacity. If you can be counted on to complete your tasks without micromanagement, there’s a good chance you’ll have security in your job.

You’ll also need to be able to work as a valued team member. Major creative projects can be a considerable undertaking, and there will be times when everyone must do their part for the common good. Your team needs to know you won’t butt heads and try to force your vision upon everyone else.

If you do disagree or think the project should go in a different direction, team members should also know you’ll discuss it in a logical and relaxed fashion. This is essential. When people don’t want to work around you, you may not be employed long-term.

Although there will always be a lot of change and new projects to tackle, you must also hone your ability to manage your anxiety. In many cases, an office environment can drive anyone up the wall. Use your senses to put yourself at ease. If the sound gets you, consider sound therapy with a sound machine. Maybe, socializing with a coworker or the touch you feel during a hug can put your mind in a better place. Learn to self-soothe, and you’ll be better equipped to get through tough times.

Skills that can help your company

The management at your company also realizes that the world will evolve as the years go by and that they will need to withstand the storm of change. They need your help and skills to stay relevant and competitive.

For instance, you’ll need the ability to think critically and resolve problems you face throughout the day. Even in a creative field, complex issues can arise, such as problems crafting a story or figuring out the best way to promote a finished project to the masses. There will be plenty of people at your job who will give up when they face adversity, so if you’re the one who can come up with a solution, you’ll forever be valuable to a company.

You’ll also need to do your part to ensure that the company stays safe and secure regarding cybersecurity because the threats will only worsen over time. Be sure to learn about common threats like phishing and Wi-Fi scams to catch an issue before it jeopardizes your company. If you’re in charge of creating a website for your company or a client, understand and implement website cybersecurity protocols such as encrypting data and using secure sockets layer (SSL) encryption.

You also need to use smart passwords and avoid reusing the same password for multiple systems because a hacker can cause major havoc by learning that code. Consider using a passphrase, which is a string of words or a combination of letters and numbers that’s nearly impossible to guess.

The bottom line is that there’s much to learn if you want to stay relevant in a creative industry, but it’s well worth the effort for a long and lustrous career. Consider these tips and be ready for the challenges of tomorrow.