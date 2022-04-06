Top Creative Jobs Hiring Now

When one says they are looking for a creative job, it could mean a number of things. Creative jobs can be harder to describe because they can encompass a wide variety of positions, mostly coming down to ones that include the use of imagination and original thinking. While there’s an artistic element to most creative jobs, the umbrella under the term is expansive. With that being said, creative jobs are rapidly growing. In fact, it’s predicted that most future jobs will be creative instead of traditional labor or service.

So whether you’re looking for a job as a Creative Director or Copywriter or Photographer, there are numerous different available creative positions open currently within the job market. Here are our top ten creative jobs that are hiring now.

Creative Director

A Creative Director determines the creative vision of a brand or project and manifests that vision through digital, print, and film installations. The job is to maintain a cohesive look and feel of a project—be it an advertising campaign, fashion line, video game or magazine—by ensuring the visuals, messaging and/or interactive and motion designs are on point. A Creative Director also establishes budgets and timelines and manages client relationships.

Marketing Director

Typically, Marketing Directors are responsible for developing and executing strategies to promote brands, products, and services, ultimately aiming to meet business goals. They monitor trends and develop advertising campaigns based on their audience. They also work to build greater brand awareness of the products and services that the company offers. There are many different types of marketing, such as branding, advertising, email, social media, referral, search engines, and more.

Advertising Account Director

There are many different roles within the advertising world. Generally, an Advertising Account Director works on advertising and marketing-related campaigns to raise brand awareness of a client or company and make sure they are meeting its business goals. Think of anything from an ad on social media to a billboard ad to a commercial—all of these are examples of a product that came from an Advertising Account Director and their team.

Public Relations Director

Public relations refers to the relationship between a company and an individual, so the Public Relations Director has a duty to be the middleman between the company they work for and the public. There are a variety of things they can do to carry this out, from duties like writing press releases, organizing events, and raising funds for programs.

Social Media Manager

In the ever-growing and evolving world of social media, the role of a Social Media Manager can change by the day. However, in a general sense, they oversee developing and implementing strategies for a company’s social media⁠—whether it’s Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube, or all of the above. Social Media Managers are the creative engines behind a company’s varying social outlets, staying on top of social media trends as well as curating content daily for that brand. They also monitor audience comments and maintain relationships with other companies on social media.

Graphic Designer

The goal of a Graphic Designer is generally to captivate an audience with aesthetically-pleasing visuals that are in line with the company’s brand. Their job is to visually communicate with both the employees of the company along with clients or potential clients. They can be found across industries and can work on a variety of products depending on the company. With that being said, some may specialize in particular fields such as illustration, digital design, branding, or advertising.

Copywriter

Copywriters are responsible for creating effective and engaging text that is used to promote the products of the company they work for, whether it’s an ad agency or a corporation. Their writing is typically displayed externally on ads, websites, catalogs, videos, and social media. Most of their writing needs to be clear, as it’s used briefly and compellingly. A Copywriter is also usually part of the company’s marketing team, working closely with other team members in the process of brainstorming and executing ideas.

Photographer

Photographers can be hired to take photographs of a wide variety of things, including personal, commercial, educational, and technical purposes. Photographers also build and manage their clientele, letting them know when photos will be ready and exchanging their photos with them.

