Hot Jobs in PR

Interested in wrangling the relationship between the public and a company?

by Yana Young
32 mins ago
Are you a good writer, a strong communicator, relationship builder, detail and goal oriented, and have the gift for gab? If so, a career in PR could be just right for you!

Whether you’re looking to start your career off with an entry-level assistant position, mid-level account manager position or an senior-level role, our job board has just what you’ll need to find your next big public relations career move.

 

Award-Winning Agency Seeks Stellar Public Relations Intern for Fall 2017
Sharp Communications
Manhattan, NY
Public Relations Account Lead - Bar/Restaurant/Spirits/Wine
KLG Public Relations
TriBeCa, NYC
Communications and Media Relations Director
USADA
80919, Colorado Springs
Public Relations Account Executive
CooperKatz & Company, Inc.
New York City, New York
Senior Director Public Relations
RF | Binder
New York, New York
Media Relations Specialist
IBISWorld Inc.
10005, New York City
Senior Writer
Rubenstein Public Relations
New York City, New York (US)
Sr. Public Relations Manager
Creative Circle
Phoenix, Arizona
Senior Account Executive - Integrated PR - New York Office
imre, LLC
New York City, New York (US)
PR Director
Creative Circle
Charlotte, North Carolina
Architecture & Design Public Relations Internship
DADA Godlberg
New York City, New York (US)
Account Coordinator-Public Relations and Digital Marketing
The Thomas Collective
New York, New York (US)
Award Winning Agency Seeks Stellar Public Relations Assistant Account Executive
Sharp Communications
New York City
Public Relations Account Manager
RLM Public Relations
New York, NY
Public Relations Account Manager
RLM Public Relations
New York, NY

 

