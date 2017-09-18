Hot Jobs for Copyeditors

“Editing is simply the application of the common sense of any good reader. That’s why, to be an editor, you have to be a reader. It’s the number one qualification.”
-Robert Gottlieb
Do you have an eye for correcting spelling and grammatical errors, or reread your writing over and over to ensure it’s free of error, omission, inconsistency, and repetition? If so, a career in copyediting may be for you. Check out our top picks for the newly posted Copy Editor, Proofreader and Editor jobs.