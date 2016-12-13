Hot Jobs

Open Marketing Jobs with Cox, NBCUniversal, Springer & More

Calling all marketers, check out these openings at some of our favorite companies

by Mediabistro
December 13, 2016
by Mediabistro
December 13, 2016
Share

 

Media companies don’t just need writers and editors. They’re businesses just like Apple or Google or Amazon. They need marketers to help them build their brands and connect with audiences. Right now, the biggest names in media are looking to fill all kinds of marketing jobs.

Get the scoop on these openings and more below, and find additional just-posted gigs on our job board.

Head of B2B Marketing
Springer Nature
New York, New York
Apply to the Head of B2B Marketing Job
Associate Advertising Strategist
Cox Enterprises
Fort Myers, Florida
Apply to the Associate Advertising Strategist Job
Manager, Digital Content
Cox Enterprises
Dedham, Massachusetts
Apply to the Manager, Digital Content Job
Marketing Manager, Network Partnerships - Cable Entertainment
NBCUniversal, Inc.
New York, New York
Apply to the Marketing Manager, Network Partnerships - Cable Entertainment Job
Marketing Coordinator - Better Homes & Gardens
Meredith
New York, New York
Apply to the Marketing Coordinator - Better Homes & Gardens Job
Copywriter - Fulltime
Creative Circle
10016, New York City
Apply to the Copywriter - Fulltime Job
Associate Marketing Manager - Family Circle
Meredith
New York, New York
Apply to the Associate Marketing Manager - Family Circle Job

Find more great marketing jobs on the Mediabistro job board. Looking to hire? Tap into our network of talented marketing pros and post a risk-free job listing.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up to get our best career advice and job search tips.

Topics:

Get Hired, Hot Jobs