When Should You Hire a Professional Resume Writer?

If you think the only time to hire a professional resume writer is when you’re searching for a job, have we got news for you. An updated resume, crafted by a pro, should be considered a necessity for any media professional.

Here are just a few of the best times to revamp your resume:

Before You Leave Your Current Job

If you’re looking to move on to bigger and better things in your career, or if you have a feeling your position is about to get downsized, the best time to hire a pro to improve your resume is right now.

“Keep in mind good resume writers will always be in demand, so they will have a client backlog,” says Alex Twersky, career expert and resume writer. “Don’t wait until the last minute to hire one, because you may wind up missing the boat on an application deadline because your new resume isn’t ready in time.”

Rather than waiting until you’re actively seeking a job to polish up your resume, it’s a smarter move to be proactive and have everything ready so you can hit the job boards running.

When a Review is Around the Corner

If it’s the time of the year when promotions and raises are on the agenda, then you should already be gathering information to make your case to your manager. You want to ensure all your hard work gets the recognition—and payoff—it deserves. And because these types of reviews don’t happen often, it’s important to make them count.

That’s why this is such a great time to hire a resume writer. As Twersky says, hiring a professional with an objective view of your skills can illuminate things you may have otherwise passed off as day-to-day tasks.

Incorporating these into your new resume—accomplishments from your previous roles as well as from your current position—makes it easier to clearly identify to your manager what you’re truly capable of.

When You Want to Keep Your Options Open

You love your job. That’s great. But what if there was something even better out there? Or maybe an amazing freelance gig that could bolster your reputation and multiply your network?

By keeping your resume updated with the help of a professional writer, you can confidently upload it to job boards, LinkedIn and other places where recruiters might be looking to snag talent.

In these scenarios, you’ll have the bargaining power. If a new employer wants you—and the talent your newly updated resume boasts—they’ll have to accept your terms.

While these situations don’t happen every day, when they do, you’ll be glad you were ready for them. “One never knows when opportunity will knock,” as Twersky says, “so having a polished, up-to-date, winning resume at hand is one of the smartest career moves you can make.”