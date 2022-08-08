3 Ways You Can Celebrate International Coworking Day

August 9th is International Coworking Day. And no—this day isn’t about celebrating your coworkers, but instead coworking spaces. It’s celebrated on August 9th because on this day in 2005, software engineer Brad Neuberg made a blog post to introduce people to the concept of coworking spaces.

Now popular among freelancers and employees with remote jobs, coworking is a thriving industry; its revenue is expected to double by 2024. This can be attributed to many things: companies that are newly remote post-pandemic, employees choosing to work for themselves, and also employees who have been working remotely but simply want a change of scenery.

If you’re part of a coworking space, here’s how you can celebrate International Coworking Day—and make sure you’re taking full advantage of its perks.

Make sure your coworking space is the best fit

The concept of a coworking space was foreign when it was initially introduced. However, now there are nearly 20,000 different ones in the world. That said, there are typically a good amount of different coworking options—especially if you live in a more populated area. Use this day to weigh the pros and cons of your coworking space options to ensure you’re a member of one that’s the best fit for you.

Join events and seminars

Say you’re part of a coworking space and go to work at it a few times a week. If so, you’re just scratching the surface of interacting with its community. Most coworking spaces offer events, happy hours, seminars, and more. And although your job may be remote and not involve anyone you see at your coworking space in person, that doesn’t mean you can’t connect. Being around other people doesn’t just boost your productivity, but it also opens doors to potential friends, colleagues, along with information about their jobs and fields. Use this day to sign up for an event or seminar to put yourself out there.

Share your thoughts about coworking on social media

Okay, so you’ve made sure your coworking space is the best fit and you’ve signed up for some events. Now it’s time to celebrate this day on social media with the hashtag #InternationalCoworkingDay. Why do you enjoy coworking? What does it add to your life? What’s your favorite coworking spot and why?

These are all questions you can answer on social media to spread the word—and even maybe make some new coworking connections.