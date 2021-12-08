How to Make Your Mark as A Content Creator

In the world of smartphones and social media, it has become easier to be a content creator now that users have access to platforms they can use to connect and share information across the country—or even the world.

Additionally, people are consuming more and more content each day. The barriers that previously existed for content to be published are either gone or more flexible, creating the perfect opportunity for those who’d like to become content creators in this day and age. There’s no hiding that the creator economy is thriving.

Who are content creators, exactly? Well, they wear many hats. They are videographers, writers, photographers, and graphic designers. At the end of the day, they are storytellers.

Does this sound like something you’d want to pursue? In the everchanging and exciting world of content creation, here are some tips for you as you embark on your journey as a content creator.

Produce Content That Is True to You

There’s a lot of noise in the world of scrolling, likes, and comments. The first step in becoming a content creator is making content true to you—and it will help you find your audience the most organically. While you’ll want to pay attention to trends from other content creators, you’ll also want to make content that stands apart and is unique to you.

Maintain A Strong Brand Identity

While you’re producing content that is true to you, you want to find that feeling, or brand identity that makes you unique and run with it. Your brand identity should be consistent throughout the platforms you’re active on.

Engage with Followers

Being a content creator isn’t just about creating—it’s also about maintaining a relationship with your followers and engaging with them as they interact with your content.

With that being said, it’s also crucial to interact with other content creators—not only to keep up with current trends but also to build a community with people who are doing the same thing as you. This will help spread your name and eventually reach a wider audience.

Try New Features

A large part of being a content creator is keeping up with current social media trends, as they are an ever-changing aspect of creating media in our very digital world. Instagram’s new reel’s feature has proven to be a driving component for a content creator to build their audience. In other words, the world of content creation is just becoming more video-focused.

Keep Track of What Performs the Best

Most social media platforms let you see your data: your impressions, likes, comments, retweets—you name it. This can motivate you to immediately pay attention to what resonates with your audience (and what doesn’t). While you should be focused on this data, don’t let the numbers get you down. Ultimately, they’ll just help you strive towards your goals.

And while you’re here, check out our own class on content marketing and social media video strategy.