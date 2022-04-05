How to Showcase Your Personality in Your Content

If you’ve done any kind of content marketing or creative promotion in the past, you’ve probably heard the phrase “content is king.”

It’s an idea that still holds a lot of value, but perhaps for different reasons. While content creation was once heavily focused on keywords and formatting, it’s now more important to showcase your personality in everything you publish.

The average person is inundated with thousands of advertisements each day. The last thing you want is for your website, social media posts, or even your marketing efforts to feel cold and gimmicky. No matter what type of creative outlet you use, showing off your personality and connecting with your readers will make a big difference.

But, how can you be personal, casual, and professional all at once? What can you do to make sure your content is effective while still connecting with your target audience?

Look at the data from your content

If you’ve already been producing content for a while, it’s always a good idea to check out your data. Looking at analytics will give you a better idea of things like

Who is looking at your content

Where people are seeing most of your work

Age ranges of your target audience

What bits and pieces have seen the most success

Looking at your data can help you decide where you should post more personal content, and where you should keep things professional. For example, your last TikTok video that showed off a bit more of your personality and fun side might have been more successful than the same video you published on Instagram. It’s all about understanding your audience and knowing what content should be shared across different platforms.

While you’re analyzing your data, however, don’t let it control you. Don’t get so wrapped up in data that you don’t come up with fresh, creative ideas. Overloading yourself with information can lead to data analysis paralysis, and could end up stifling your creative process and making it harder to insert a fun, casual personality into your content.

Share your stories

Consumers want different things from brands today than in the past. According to one study, 64% of consumers want brands to connect with them. You’re never going to achieve that connection unless you’re willing to peel back the curtain and show your audience who you really are.

One effective way to do that is to share stories that connect with people. That could include backgrou

nd stories about some of your workers, behind-the-scenes videos, photos, and blog posts about volunteer efforts you’re involved in, or even a history of your brand and why you got started.

Humanizing your business through stories will not only make you seem more personable, but it can play to people’s emotions. The more you can evoke certain emotions from your audience (especially positive ones!), the more likely they are to trust you and listen to what you have to say.

Revealing more of yourself through personal stories about your brand might seem intimidating, at first. But, it can be your secret weapon to stand out against competition that is more closed off. When consumers see you as a trusted friend, they’re more likely to choose you over another business – and more likely to tell their inner circles about you.

Get social

Content creation goes far beyond what you’re posting on your website or blog. Utilizing social media, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok can make a big difference in how your audience sees you. It’s also a much easier way to showcase your personality quickly, rather than revamping your entire website.

Some of the easiest ways to be more personable on social media include

Hosting live Q&A sessions

Livestreaming your business process (behind the scenes)

Posting behind the scenes photos

Asking questions to spark discussion

Responding to users who have their own questions

Joining in on discussions

All of these ideas let your audience know that you’re a real person, not just a big corporation that doesn’t care about their needs. You can prepare yourself for things like live videos by dressing casually – but professionally. Pick a room in your home or office where you feel most comfortable, and consider using different backgrounds to showcase your personality. The background you use for a live chat might be different from a vlog or pre-recorded option. But, choosing a backdrop that shows a bit more about who you are can make it easier for viewers to connect with you and feel comfortable.

Whether you’re just getting started or you know it’s time for a content revamp, don’t be afraid to get personal in whatever you publish. Yes, there’s a fine line between professionalism and personality, so start with what makes you feel comfortable. You’ll quickly see how well your audience responds to it, and you can decide how much more you’re willing to share.

Keep these ideas in mind to showcase your personality in your content, and enjoy yourself while you’re doing it!