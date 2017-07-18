Hot Jobs

by Yana Young
2 mins ago
“One belongs to New York instantly, one belongs to it as much in five minutes as in five years.” -Tom Wolfe

Ever dreamed of working in the Big Apple? Whether you’re a writer, photographer, marketer or publicist, the city that never sleeps is sure to have something for you. Check out these cool positions that could have you living your big city dreams.

 

 

Media Buyer
Hexagram Advertising Exchange Inc
10001, New York City
Apply to the Media Buyer Job
Senior Account Executive - Integrated PR - New York Office
imre, LLC
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Senior Account Executive - Integrated PR - New York Office Job
Search Engine Marketing (SEM) & Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Manager
Online Marketing Group
Flatiron, NYC
Apply to the Search Engine Marketing (SEM) & Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Manager Job
Editorial Assistant/Assistant Editor
Guideposts
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Editorial Assistant/Assistant Editor Job
Producer, PBS NewsHour Weekend
WNET New York Public Media
Midtown, west
Apply to the Producer, PBS NewsHour Weekend Job
Brand Partnerships Director
Upworthy
Los Angeles, California or New York City, New York
Apply to the Brand Partnerships Director Job
Freelance Reporter
Habitat Magazine
New York
Apply to the Freelance Reporter Job
Social Media Marketing Internship (Paid)
Horsesmouth
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Social Media Marketing Internship (Paid) Job
Membership Sales Manager
Asphalt Green
Upper East Side
Apply to the Membership Sales Manager Job
Digital Rights Manager
Thieme Medical Publishers
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Digital Rights Manager Job

 

