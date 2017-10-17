Hot Jobs

Hot Jobs in Publishing

From renowned publishing houses to new media powerhouses here are our top jobs in publishing

by Yana Young
2 hours ago
“The future of publishing is about having connections to readers and the knowledge of what those readers want.” – Seth Godin

Interested in the wide world of publishing and editorial and looking for your next career move? From renowned publishing houses like Oxford University Press to media conglomerates like American Media Inc. and everything in between, we’ve selected our top opportunities for Editors, Writers, Publishers, Journalists, Copy Editors, Proofreaders, Copywriters, Editorial Assistants, Designers, Art Directors, Marketing Managers, Production Managers and more.

Check it out some of our favorite new jobs openings at some of the best publishing companies, book publishers and magazines.

Freelance Luxury Blogger for Toddlers
Haute Living Inc.
New York (US)
Freelance Luxury Blogger for Toddlers
Haute Living Inc.
New York (US)
Publisher, Content Syndication
Group Nine Media
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Publisher, Content Syndication Job
Consumer Marketing Manager, Renewals
Outdoors Sportsman Group, IM
New York City
Consumer Marketing Manager, Renewals
Outdoors Sportsman Group, IM
New York City
Associate Media/Publicity Manager (G-03-17)
The Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group
Guilford, Connecticut (US)
Apply to the Associate Media/Publicity Manager (G-03-17) Job
Art Director
National Magazine Publisher
New York, NY
Apply to the Art Director Job
Freelance Project Manager - Educational Publishing
Quad/Graphics
Chicago, Illinois
Freelance Project Manager - Educational Publishing
Quad/Graphics
Chicago, Illinois
Associate/Senior Editor, Nature Chemistry
Springer Nature
New York, New York
Associate/Senior Editor, Nature Chemistry
Springer Nature
New York, New York
Publishing Director – Science, Engineering and Technology
Taylor & Francis Group, Books
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (US)
Apply to the Publishing Director – Science, Engineering and Technology Job
Managing Editor
Taylor & Francis Group, Books
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (US)
Apply to the Managing Editor Job
Account Specialist
Springer Nature
New York, New York
Apply to the Account Specialist Job
Social Media Coordinator
American Booksellers Assoc
White Plains, New York
Apply to the Social Media Coordinator Job
Sales Representative
Publishers Communication Group
Boston, MA02144 but would consider US remote workers
Apply to the Sales Representative Job

