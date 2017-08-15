Hot Jobs in Chicago

Get Hired

"Hollywood is hype, New York is talk, Chicago is work"- Michael Douglas

by Yana Young
1 hour ago
A city like no other nestled on the banks of Lake Michigan, home to Wrigley Field, the Sears Tower and Deep Dish Pizza…

“If you don’t know by now, I’m talking ’bout Chi-Town.”

From entry level to executive, take the next step in your professional journey and apply for jobs in marketing, advertising, publishing, journalism, TV, public relations, and more based in Chicago.

Assistant digital content manager
Chicago Parent
Oak Park, Illinois
Apply to the Assistant digital content manager Job
Digital Advertising Account Executive
DNAinfo
Chicago, Illinois
Apply to the Digital Advertising Account Executive Job
Public Relations Senior Account Manager
Taylor Johnson Public Relations
Niles, IL
Apply to the Public Relations Senior Account Manager Job
Integrated Account Sales Executive - Us Weekly
American Media
Chicago, Illinois
Apply to the Integrated Account Sales Executive - Us Weekly Job
Contractor - Ecommerce Website Manager
Distributor in the Far Western Suburbs
St. Charles, IL
Apply to the Contractor - Ecommerce Website Manager Job
PR Consultant
Greater Good Studio
Chicago, Illinois
Apply to the PR Consultant Job
Vice President & General Sales Manager
Disney ABC Television Group
Chicago, Illinois
Apply to the Vice President & General Sales Manager Job
Senior Digital Art Director
Epsilon
Chicago, Illinois
Apply to the Senior Digital Art Director Job
Chief Editor
BNP Media
Illinois
Apply to the Chief Editor Job
Senior Editor, Adult Books, Booklist
American Library Association
Chicago
Apply to the Senior Editor, Adult Books, Booklist Job
Sales Account Executive, Business Development
NBCUniversal, Inc.
Chicago, Illinois
Apply to the Sales Account Executive, Business Development Job
Assistant News Brief Editor
The ABIS Group
Evanston, Illinois
Apply to the Assistant News Brief Editor Job

