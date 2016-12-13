14 Awesome Behind-the-Scenes TV Jobs

If you have dreams of breaking into a career in television, or if you’re already climbing the ladder in a TV career and are looking for the next rung, have we got good news for you: Now’s the perfect time to look for a job, because there are plenty of TV and digital openings on our job board.

Whether your expertise is in news or content, project management, digital storytelling or something in between, one of these open jobs with major TV operations and their digital offshoots may be right for you.

See All TV Jobs