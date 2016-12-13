Hot Jobs

14 Awesome Behind-the-Scenes TV Jobs

If you have a passion for all things TV or digital, then one of these jobs could be the one for you

by John Lombard
December 13, 2016
If you have dreams of breaking into a career in television, or if you’re already climbing the ladder in a TV career and are looking for the next rung, have we got good news for you: Now’s the perfect time to look for a job, because there are plenty of TV and digital openings on our job board.

Whether your expertise is in news or content, project management, digital storytelling or something in between, one of these open jobs with major TV operations and their digital offshoots may be right for you.

Commercial Producer/Animator
Cox Enterprises
Seattle, Washington State
Apply to the Commercial Producer/Animator Job
Senior Producer, MSNBC Dayside
NBCUniversal, Inc.
New York, New York
Apply to the Senior Producer, MSNBC Dayside Job
Investigative Producer, NBC News Investigative Unit
NBCUniversal, Inc.
New York, New York
Apply to the Investigative Producer, NBC News Investigative Unit Job
Digital Executive Producer- WSB TV
Cox Enterprises
Atlanta, Georgia
Apply to the Digital Executive Producer- WSB TV Job
Business Manager
WGBH
Brighton, Massachusetts (US)
Apply to the Business Manager Job
Associate Producer
Meredith
Rocky Hill, Connecticut
Apply to the Associate Producer Job
Producer WFSB
Meredith
Rocky Hill, Connecticut
Apply to the Producer WFSB Job
Full Frame Program Producer
MediaLinks TV / CCTV-America
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Full Frame Program Producer Job
TooFab Web Producer/Reporter
TMZ
Los Angeles, California
Apply to the TooFab Web Producer/Reporter Job
Executive Producer/Newscast Producer
KABC-TV
Glendale, California
Apply to the Executive Producer/Newscast Producer Job
Executive Producer
KABC-TV
Glendale, California
Apply to the Executive Producer Job
Senior Digital News Producer
KABC-TV
Glendale, California
Apply to the Senior Digital News Producer Job
Motion Graphics Producer
MTV
10014, New York City
Apply to the Motion Graphics Producer Job
Associate Producer, Music Editorial - MTVU
MTV
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Associate Producer, Music Editorial - MTVU Job

