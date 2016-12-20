Public Relations Jobs to Apply to Right Now

The basic skills of public relations—formulating media strategies, coordinating interviews and photo shoots, building relationships with reporters, editors and influencers—are always in demand. And at the moment, there are plenty of jobs in PR and communications on our job board right now.
From junior-level gigs that call for just a few years experience to VP-level roles, and employers that run from public relations firms and trade associations, we’ve got public relations jobs worth, well, publicizing. Check ’em out below.
Mouth Public Relations, LLC
10038, New York City
TAA Public Relations
Washington D.C.
RLM Public Relations
10017, New York City
ELEVEN SIX PUBLIC RELATIONS
New York
Hollywood Public Relations
02043, Hingham
U.S.News & World Report
Washington D.C.
Thrillist Media Group
New York City, New York (US)
Nadine Johnson & Associates
New York City, New York (US)
Hospitality PR Agency
New York City, NY
Rocky Mountain Institute
New York City, New York (US)
Audible
Newark, New Jersey
Evins Communications Ltd
New York City, New York (US)
Luxury Brand Partners, LLC
New York City, New York
King + Company
New York City, New York
DADA & Goldberg
New York City, New York (US)
Creative Media Marketing
10012, New York City