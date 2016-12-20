Hot Jobs

Public Relations Jobs to Apply to Right Now

Formulate media strategies, cultivate contacts and more in any of these new PR opportunities

by Katie Hottinger
@katiehottinger
December 20, 2016
The basic skills of public relations—formulating media strategies, coordinating interviews and photo shoots, building relationships with reporters, editors and influencers—are always in demand. And at the moment, there are plenty of jobs in PR and communications on our job board right now.

From junior-level gigs that call for just a few years experience to VP-level roles, and employers that run from public relations firms and trade associations, we’ve got public relations jobs worth, well, publicizing. Check ’em out below.

AAE - Social and Traditional Media Strategist - NYC PR Firm
Mouth Public Relations, LLC
10038, New York City
Apply to the AAE - Social and Traditional Media Strategist - NYC PR Firm Job
Senior Account Executive - Lifestyle
TAA Public Relations
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Senior Account Executive - Lifestyle Job
Public Relations Account Manager
RLM Public Relations
10017, New York City
Apply to the Public Relations Account Manager Job
Account Coordinator/Assistant Account Executive
ELEVEN SIX PUBLIC RELATIONS
New York
Apply to the Account Coordinator/Assistant Account Executive Job
Account Executive
Hollywood Public Relations
02043, Hingham
Apply to the Account Executive Job
Public Relations Manager
U.S.News & World Report
Washington D.C.
Apply to the Public Relations Manager Job
Communications Manager
Thrillist Media Group
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Communications Manager Job
Public Relations Director
Nadine Johnson & Associates
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Public Relations Director Job
Lifestyle/Hospitality Account Executive/ Senior Publicist
Hospitality PR Agency
New York City, NY
Apply to the Lifestyle/Hospitality Account Executive/ Senior Publicist Job
Media Relations Senior Associate
Rocky Mountain Institute
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Media Relations Senior Associate Job
PR Manager
Audible
Newark, New Jersey
Apply to the PR Manager Job
Account Executive - Public Relations (Focus on Food, Wine & Spirits)
Evins Communications Ltd
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Account Executive - Public Relations (Focus on Food, Wine & Spirits) Job
PR Manager
Luxury Brand Partners, LLC
New York City, New York
Apply to the PR Manager Job
Public Relations Senior Account Executive: Non-Profit Advocacy and Social Awareness Group
King + Company
New York City, New York
Apply to the Public Relations Senior Account Executive: Non-Profit Advocacy and Social Awareness Group Job
Junior PR Associate
DADA & Goldberg
New York City, New York (US)
Apply to the Junior PR Associate Job
Senior Account Executive
Creative Media Marketing
10012, New York City
Apply to the Senior Account Executive Job

 

