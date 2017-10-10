12 Hot TV Production Jobs, On-Air and Off

If you’re looking for TV production jobs, whether it’s in front of or behind the camera, we have the openings for you. From news anchor positions to junior reporters and everything in between, these open jobs will have you applying in 3, 2, 1…
Also on Mediabistro
How I Turned an Internship Into My First Full-Time Editorial Gig
How I Kicked Off My Career as a Social Media Manager
Happify
10012, New York City
Creative Humans
New York
50 States of Blue
Working from Home and/or Austin, TX
Editorial Projects in Education
20814, Bethesda
BRIC Arts | Media | Bklyn
Brooklyn, New York
Group Nine Media
New York City, New York (US)
NBCUniversal, Inc.
New York, New York
Purch
New York City, New York (US)
NBCUniversal, Inc.
New York, New York
National Review
New York City, New York
NBCUniversal, Inc.
Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey
Fox News Channel
10031, New York City