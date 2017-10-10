Hot Jobs

12 Hot TV Production Jobs, On-Air and Off

From producing to reporting, here are some of the hottest TV news jobs available right now

by Katie Hottinger
2 mins ago
If you’re looking for TV production jobs, whether it’s in front of or behind the camera, we have the openings for you. From news anchor positions to junior reporters and everything in between, these open jobs will have you applying in 3, 2, 1…

 

Editorial Content Manager / Project Manager
Happify
10012, New York City
Producer
Creative Humans
New York
Video Editor
50 States of Blue
Working from Home and/or Austin, TX
Managing Producer for EdWeek Video
Editorial Projects in Education
20814, Bethesda
Senior Producer, Daily News Show
BRIC Arts | Media | Bklyn
Brooklyn, New York
Creative Video Producer
Group Nine Media
New York City, New York (US)
Associate Producer - MSNBC Weekends
NBCUniversal, Inc.
New York, New York
Product Owner
Purch
New York City, New York (US)
Associate Producer
NBCUniversal, Inc.
New York, New York
Social Media & Content Manager - News Website & Magazine
National Review
New York City, New York
Digital Segment Producer, Fast Money
NBCUniversal, Inc.
Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey
Associate Producer, Varney & Co.
Fox News Channel
10031, New York City
