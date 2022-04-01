Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – April 1

New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:



Managing Editor

@ Grey Dog Media

(West Des Moines, IA)



Social Media Specialist

@ WNET New York Public Media

(Newark, NJ)

Creative Director

@ Middlebury College

(Middlebury, VT)



Editorial Assistant – Dutton & Plume

@ Penguin Random House

(New York, NY)

None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.