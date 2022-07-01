Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – July 1

Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.

New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:





Staff Writer

@ Harvard University

(Cambridge, MA)







Publisher, Journals

@ Springer Nature

(New York, NY)







Social Media Specialist: Wrestling Inc.

@ Static Media

(Indianapolis, IN)







Freelance Growth Marketer

@ Vert & Vogue

(Durham, NC)







None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.