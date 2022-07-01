Get Hired

Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – July 1

By Jess Focht
@jessfocht
Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.
By Jess Focht
@jessfocht
Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.
Share

New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:



Staff Writer

@ Harvard University

(Cambridge, MA)




Publisher, Journals

@ Springer Nature

(New York, NY)




Social Media Specialist: Wrestling Inc.

@ Static Media

(Indianapolis, IN)



Freelance Growth Marketer

@ Vert & Vogue

(Durham, NC)



None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up to get our best career advice and job search tips.

Topics:

Get Hired, Hot Jobs