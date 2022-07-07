Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – July 8

Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.

New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:





General Manager

@ LoveToKnow Media

(Remote)







Senior Associate Content Producer

@ NBCUniversal, LLC

(New York, NY)







Curriculum Editor, Workman Children’s

@ Hachette Book Group

(New York, NY)









Premiere Pro Editor/After Effects Editor

@ Fox Corporation

(New York, NY)







None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.