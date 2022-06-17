Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – June 17

New month, new Mediabistro roles.
Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:
Also on Mediabistro
Here’s How to Find a Job Before It’s Posted
6 Secrets to Success as a Social Media Manager
@ Marie Claire
(New York, NY)
@ Altice USA
(Edison, NJ)
@ Movement Strategy
(Los Angeles, CA)
None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.