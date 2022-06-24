Get Hired

Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – June 24

By Jess Focht
@jessfocht
Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.
New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:


Copywriter

@ Altice

(Long Island City, NY)



Associate Producer, Talent Development CNBC

@ NBCUniversal, LLC

(Englewood Cliffs, NJ)



Investing Writer/Repoter

@ Future

(Washington, DC)



Media Relations Strategist

@ St Jude Children’s Research Hospital

(Memphis, TN)


None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.

Topics:

Get Hired, Hot Jobs