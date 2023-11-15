How to Manage Your Workload During the Busy Holiday Season

Freelancing offers freedom and flexibility, but it can make your holidays challenging. You deserve a break as much as anyone, but you may be worried about halting your momentum or losing out on paying opportunities. However, taking the much-needed time off while managing your workload is possible.

Why You Need a Holiday

Are you feeling guilty about stepping back from work? You’re not alone — nearly 62% of Americans experience remorse for taking time off. On top of that, women are 20% more likely to feel that way.

Studies from the American Psychological Association show that taking a vacation reduces your stress levels, because you’re removing yourself from the sources of your stress. Whether you plan to travel for the holidays or simply spend quality time with family at home, taking a break can do wonders for your mental health.

Tackling Your Workload

When you work in an office, you can put work out of your mind as soon as you leave the building. You may not feel the same way as a full-time freelancer, especially if you work from home. However, you can take some of the same measures to ensure your work doesn’t creep into your time off.

Let your editors or clients know about your plans. Shoot them an email with the dates you’re unreachable and when you’ll return to work. Notify them at least a week in advance about your break so you have time to wrap up anything they need before you’re away. Use a holiday “out of office” message: Craft an away message to send back to your clients when they send you an email. Include the dates you’re unavailable and will return in your message. However, if you still want to remain available, inform them to reach out on a separate platform.

Be Productive

In some cases, you may not be able to stop working completely. Freelance writers, for example, may have seasonal content to work on with hard deadlines. Others may actually want to take on more work during the holidays to earn extra spending money for gifts and travel. If that sounds like you, there are still ways to manage your workload while celebrating the season.

The best thing you can do is manage your schedule and avoid working overtime. Map out your holiday schedule in advance so you can plan your work around your family gatherings, holiday events and gift shopping. Maybe you work an extra hour a few days so you can free up time other days.

Doing more tasks in less time is another way to help you plan better for the holidays. Here’s what you can do to help maximize your productivity so you don’t find yourself work on the holidays:

Take a Breather

Detaching from work during the holidays is good for your health, providing benefits such as a lower risk of heart disease, reduced stress and better job satisfaction. They’re a perfect time to take care of your well-being. Here’s how you can squeeze in some me-time amidst the holiday hustle and bustle:

Enjoy the Holidays

Full-time freelancers deserve to enjoy time off. While looming deadlines and workloads make it seem impossible initially, these tips will help you manage your time a few days before your well-deserved rest. Happy holidays!