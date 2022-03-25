Writing Prompts to Fuel Your Creativity

Have you felt stuck in a rut lately and like you’ve needed to boost your creativity? This is common, especially with writers who want to practice their craft but struggle to find something to write about.

Writing prompts are a great way to get out of such ruts, forcing one to write about things out of their comfort zone or about things that typically wouldn’t cross their brain. Every writer needs to broaden their horizon with writing prompts occasionally. These are perfect for finding inspiration to write a novel, short story, essay, or simply journal. However you decide to use them, these writing prompts are an excellent motivator to become a better writer:

What is your favorite color and what feeling does it evoke?

What do you think the world will look like in 20 years?

Imagine a state you’ve never been to and write about what you think it’s like.

Write about a time you’ve moved (jobs, houses, cities).

Recall one of your most vivid dreams and add elements that weren’t in it.

Recall one of your teachers in your middle or high school years. What do you think their life was like?

Write about something kind that a stranger has done for you.

What is a hobby you’ve been wanting to try and why?

Come up with an imaginary place. What is it like and what are the rules there?

If you could time travel, which period of time would you go to?

What was the weirdest thing you’ve ever seen happen in public?

Write about what you would do if you won the lottery.

Only using dialogue, write a story about the reunion of two friends.

Find a sentence in a letter or book and start your story with it.

Choose an ancestor or a person from the past to write about or to.

Feeling inspired to write more? Here are some of our other writing tips.