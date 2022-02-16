How to Use Social Media to Get Hired

We live in a world that’s becoming more connected each day. The internet and social media continue to evolve, creating new ways for users to express themselves, keep up with friends and family, post pictures of their dinner from that night, you name it.

Social media mixed with job hunting used to be a taboo—especially for young people just getting out of college, searching for jobs, told to put their accounts on private so they can get hired. While this still can ring true for certain careers, the world of content creation has also evolved since then. And people looking for creative jobs have the ability to showcase their work—before they even get an interview—through social media.

In fact, 70 percent of employers use social media to screen candidates before hiring, according to a recent CareerBuilder survey.

Not only are employers looking, but people have taken to social media to specifically get hired.

If you’re looking to find your next job in a more creative way, here’s how you can utilize social media to get hired.

Showcase your personality

Your social media accounts are somewhere you can show off not only your creative skills but also your personality. It’s an immediate way for hiring managers to see if you could potentially be a good fit within their team or company, who will most likely do a google search before your interview. The more genuine and authentic your personality comes off, the more likely you’ll be able to attract a company or team that’s a good fit.

Gain connections in your field

Connections, connections, connections! These are especially important within many creative fields that rely heavily on them. It’s important to stay connected on LinkedIn, but also websites such as Twitter and Facebook—where you can engage in online forums and with people in that specific community.

Share your online portfolio

Once again, LinkedIn is a wonderful tool to share your online website and portfolio but consider linking it to your Instagram and Twitter. It’s an immediate way for employers or recruiters to get a feel for your work and let them know you’re serious about your work being seen by others online. Linking to your portfolio through multiple outlets will also help your SEO rankings.

Establish your brand

We currently live in a world where most companies are branding and re-branding themselves. And now, even people are creating their own brands on social media. Even if you don’t take it that far, it’s important to portray a consistent tone and voice through your posts. Are you a creative writer? Make that clear. Are you an amateur videographer wanting to land a gig? Post videos about your journey. Are you an aspiring comedian? Tweet bits from your standup. It will make an immense difference in your potential employer’s first impression.

Follow people at your dream companies

Lastly, be sure to be on the lookout for people within your company whom you look up to. What is their career? How does it intersect with social media, if at all? How do they communicate their job through social media and why is it interesting to you?

Following people at your dream company is an excellent source of inspiration for you as a job seeker. And you never know, they may be able to help you find your dream job too.