Resume Tips for Creative Jobs

You may look at your resume as one—sometimes two—pieces of paper. But really, it’s much more than that. It’s your first chance to make a first, and hopefully lasting impression on HR professionals and hiring managers for the job you’re applying to. There’s limited space on a resume, and this doesn’t always have to be a negative thing. It can be your chance to utilize the space as best as you can. This is true, especially, for creative jobs.

Depending on the position and level, hiring managers sometimes expect a full portfolio that will enhance your application. But that doesn’t mean you can’t sell them immediately with your resume. If you’re in search of a creative job, here are some ways you can have your resume stand out.

Use a creative template

Most of us have seen the basic Microsoft Word resume templates. Think twice before creating your resume in such word processors. Why? The answer is simple: most creative jobs require creative resumes.

Yes, hiring managers will want to see your creative work beyond your resume, but you still should think about every angle you can stand out as a candidate. Look into programs such as Canva and Adobe to ensure your creativity sparks off the page.

Communicate your voice & style

Your resume is a way to not only show your creativity, but it is a chance to immediately communicate your voice, style, and personality. What sets you apart from other creative candidates? Figure the answer to that question out—and then portray it on your resume. Sometimes your lists of accomplishments, previous jobs, and experience can’t change, but they way you creatively communicate them can.

Lean into your creative freedom and have fun designing your resume; odds are that it will shine through in a positive way as employers review your application.

Create different resume versions

So you’ve tailored your resume to communicate your voice and apply for your dream creative job. What’s next is making sure you have different versions of the document tailored to the specific jobs you’re applying for, because you may need to change the wording and/or design depending on it. Having a few versions on hand is a good idea for this reason.

Ultimately, applying to creative jobs can be more complicated than a one-click apply, but your dream role is worth the work you’ll pour into an inventive resume.