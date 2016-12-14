If you’re a seasoned account executive, you know the role is always in demand. No matter the industry—advertising, ad sales, public relations—an effective account exec makes sure existing clients are happy, and reels in new ones. And if you’re the one bringing in more business, there are plenty of employers who want to hire you.
Looking for a new job as an account executive? Get a glimpse of a few of the open jobs below or checkout all the account executive positions on our job board.
Hollywood Public Relations
02043, Hingham
ELEVEN SIX PUBLIC RELATIONS
New York
Real Estate NJ
Working from home
Verso Advertising
West 17th Street
The Thomas Collective
Chelsea, New York (US)
TAA Public Relations
Washington D.C.
Evins Communications Ltd
New York City, New York
UBM
New York City, New York
Editorial Projects in Education
Bethesda, Maryland (US)
Evins Communications Ltd
New York City, New York (US)
Creative Media Marketing
10012, New York City
Targeted Media Partners LLC
Conejo Valley (Thousand Oaks/Westlake Village
Chicory
New York City, New York (US)
The Woods & Co
New York City, New York (US)
The McGraw Agency
New York City
Facilities Media Group
Midtown Manhattan
Lou Hammond Group
New York City, New York (US)
See All Account Executive Jobs