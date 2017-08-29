Hot Jobs

Hot Jobs in San Francisco

Want a media job in The Bay? We've got just what you're looking for

by Yana Young
2 hours ago
Ready to cross the Golden Gate bridge and take over the media industry of the Bay Area? From rolling hills, to fogy mornings, and cable cars, San Francisco is home to major companies including Levi Strauss & Co., Gap Inc., Square, Inc., Airbnb, Weebly, Yelp, Pinterest, Twitter, Uber, Lyft, Mozilla, Wikimedia Foundation, and Craigslist.

There are always lots of media jobs in San Francisco on our job board. Below, find a list of 12 of our favorites– from local news organizations to websites, one of these opportunities may be your next big career move.

National Sales Manager
Clever Girls Collective
San Francisco Bay Area
Apply to the National Sales Manager Job
Social Media Copywriter
Creative Circle
San Francisco, California
Apply to the Social Media Copywriter Job
Project Manager (Agency)
Creative Circle
San Francisco, California
Apply to the Project Manager (Agency) Job
Account Executive (Agency)
Creative Circle
San Francisco, California
Apply to the Account Executive (Agency) Job
Graphic Designer
Benz Communications
San Francisco, California
Apply to the Graphic Designer Job
Managing Editor
Mystery Science
San Francisco
Apply to the Managing Editor Job
Executive Director - University of California Press
Jack Farrell & Associates
Downtown Oakland, CA.
Apply to the Executive Director - University of California Press Job
Senior Copywriter- Agency + long-term contract!
Creative Circle
San Francisco, California
Apply to the Senior Copywriter- Agency + long-term contract! Job
Web Associate
Earthjustice
San Francisco, California
Apply to the Web Associate Job
Media Relations/Communications Associate and Media Relations/Communications Manager
Fair Punishment Project
San Francisco Bay Area, Austin, Boston, NY, or work from home
Apply to the Media Relations/Communications Associate and Media Relations/Communications Manager Job
Market Manager, Public Safety
Verizon
San Francisco, California
Apply to the Market Manager, Public Safety Job
Video Editor
Group Nine Media
San Francisco, California
Apply to the Video Editor Job

