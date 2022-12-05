Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – Dec 2nd

Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content marketing manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.

New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:











Content Producer

@ NBC

(New York, NY)

















Distribution Coordinator

@ BBC Studios

(New York, NY)













Multimedia Specialist

@ Yale University

(New Haven, CT)















Junior Designer

@ Random House Children’s Books

(NYC or Remote)











None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.