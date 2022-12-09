Get Hired

Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – Dec 9th

By Jess Focht
@jessfocht
Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content marketing manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.
New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:






Director of Communications

@ UCLA

(Los Angeles, CA)









Digital Media Manager

@ Hearst Television

(Birmingham, AL)







Marketing Manager

@ Hachette Books

(New York, NY)








Digital Content Manager

@ Pratt Institute

(Brooklyn, NY)




None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.

