Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – Dec 16th

Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content marketing manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.

New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:











Editor, TarcherPerigee

@ UCLA

(New York, NY)

















Lead Content Marketing Specialist

@ Pulse, A Discover Company

(Remote)













Social Media and Graphics Specialist

@ CoStar Group

(Washington DC)

















Head of Communications

@ Springer Nature

(New York, NY)











None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.