Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – Jan 23rd

Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content marketing manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.

New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we'll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below at our jobs roundup:





Editor in Chief

@ 340B Report

(Remote)

340B needs someone who knows the drug pricing beat, enjoys this subject, likes beating the competition, works hard, meets deadlines, is flexible, is a team player, and above all can write and edit well and supervise other reporters and members of the editorial production team.











New York Independent Bookstore Representative

@ Hachette Book Group

(New York, NY)

The New York Independent Bookstore Representative will be based in Hachette Book Group’s NY office and is responsible for selling Hachette Book Group and Client publisher titles to an established territory of independent bookstores and two national accounts, Bookazine and Brodart, in the New York Metro area and Connecticut.















Communications Officer (Writer)

@ Yale University

(New Haven, CT)

Reporting to the Associate Director of Communications with a dotted line to the Executive Director of Strategic Communications, the Communications Officer is responsible for researching, writing, and producing a wide range of stories to highlight the impact of the School’s teaching and scholarship on the environment and the achievements of its faculty, students, staff, and alumni.











Director of Communications

@ Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation

(Los Angeles, CA)

The Director of Communications develops and implements comprehensive communications strategies to build national visibility for the Levitt Foundation and the national network of Levitt music venues and Levitt AMP concert sites.





