Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – Jan 2nd

New month, new Mediabistro roles.
Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:
Also on Mediabistro
@ Hearst Television
(Birmingham, AL)
Senior Motion Graphics Designer
@ NBCUniversal, LLC
(Universal City, CA)
Customer Service Rep/Editorial Assistant
@ Kirkus Media
(New York, NY)
@ Springer Nature
(New York, NY)
None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.