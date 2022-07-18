Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – July 15

New month, new Mediabistro roles.
Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:
Also on Mediabistro
@ Center for Academic Innovation, University of Michigan
(Ann Arbor, MI)
Segment Producer, MSNBC The Beat with Ari Melber
@ NBCUniversal, LLC
(New York, NY)
Director, Media Planning and Strategy
@ Future
(Atlanta, GA)
@ Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
(Cold Spring, NY)
None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.