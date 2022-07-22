Get Hired

Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – July 22

By Jess Focht
@jessfocht
Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.
New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:




Financial Reporter

@ PrivateEquityCareer.com LLC

(Remote)




Executive Editor

@ In These Times

(Chicago, IL)





Deputy Editor, Breaking News

@ The New Republic

(Washington, DC)



Staff Reporter

@ Beverly Hills Courier

(Beverly Hills, CA)




None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.

Topics:

Get Hired, Hot Jobs