Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – October 7th

New month, new Mediabistro roles.
Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:
Also on Mediabistro
Public Affairs and Communications Strategist
@ Earthjustice
(Seattle, WA)
External Communications Senior Specialist
@ The MITRE Corporation
(McLean, VA)
@ Launch Potato
(New York, NY)
@ Petrol Advertising
(Burbank, CA)
None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.