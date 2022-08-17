Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – August 19th

Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content marketing manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.

New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:









Executive Editor

@ Washingtonian Magazine

(Washington, DC)









Associate Marketing Manager, Avery & TarcherPerigee

@ Penguin Random House

(New York, NY)









Acquisitions Editor- Apple, Maker & IoT

@ Springer Nature

(New York, NY)









Associate Director, Communications

@ Arabella Advisors

(Washington, D.C.)











None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.