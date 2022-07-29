Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – July 29

Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.

New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:







Senior Designer – Penguin Young Readers

@ Penguin Random House

(New York, NY)







Publicity Assistant, Putnam

@ Penguin Random House

(New York, NY)









Marketing & Communications Director

@ First Book

(Washington, DC)







Art Director/Books

@ Soho Publishing

(New York, NY)











None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.