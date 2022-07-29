Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – July 29

New month, new Mediabistro roles.
Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:
Also on Mediabistro
Senior Designer – Penguin Young Readers
@ Penguin Random House
(New York, NY)
@ Penguin Random House
(New York, NY)
Marketing & Communications Director
@ First Book
(Washington, DC)
@ Soho Publishing
(New York, NY)
None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.