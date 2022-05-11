How to Overcome Self-doubt and Pursue Your Dream Job

Many of us have memories of being a child and having an idea of what we “wanted to be when we grew up.” Adults would ask. We’d be assigned prompts from teachers begging the question. We’d see our role models reflected in TV, books, or current events that made us want—or not want—to pursue the same career(s) as them.

This led us to try and think of our dream job, a concept that most likely evolved. Maybe you’re even still figuring out what your dream job is. Or perhaps you have an idea of it but don’t know where to start. We’ve rounded up some tips for overcoming self-doubt and pursuing your dream job.

Acknowledge any self-doubt—but don’t let it stop you

When you were younger, were you told you’d be president one day? If so, you’re not alone. A lot of us grew up with an ambitious goal in mind. Although you still may not want to be president, it doesn’t hurt to have lofty goals. On the journey to accomplish these goals—and land your dream job—it’s also fundamental to recognize any self-doubt that could be lingering.

Recognize that success doesn’t happen overnight, but you can set small goals for yourself on the way to achieving bigger ones.

Recognize excuses

What’s stopping you from landing your dream job? Well, I’m sure a lot of things. Most people must make money in some way, even if it’s not at their dream gig. The important thing is to examine excuses when they arise. Say you can’t make a networking event—why is that? What are you prioritizing in your life over it? Once we allow ourselves to examine our excuses and re-frame our mindset around them, we open up opportunities to carve out time for larger goals.

Build a career-specific resume

The art of the resume evolves every day. Be sure to stay on top of current resume trends and buzzwords. Also, keep in mind that employers could be looking for a resume tailored to the job. If you’re making a pivot to a job in graphic design, you’re going to want to follow current graphic design trends—especially from the companies you’re applying to.

Build a network

Network, network, network. The only way employers will know you’re interested is if you put yourself out there. Reach out to people at your dream company or those who have your dream role. Interview them and pick their brain about their job and industry. Also, you may want to consider joining a job search club. Doing all of this will help build your network—and you may learn helpful information in the meantime.

Pick up freelancing

The Great Resignation is continuing to shake up traditional workplace standards. It’s also a time when more people have switched to freelancing. According to a study from freelancing platform Upwork, 36 percent of the U.S. workforce did freelance jobs during 2021, an increase of 2 million people from the year before. Even if you’re not ready to make a full-time career move, you still can build a portfolio and gain experience through freelancing.

So you may have wanted to be an astronaut at the age of five and now you have a different job in mind. Regardless of the career, if you are dedicated and engaged, your genuine interest in your dream job will ultimately shine through.