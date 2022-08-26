Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – August 26th

Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content marketing manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.

New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:









Freelance Video Editor and Videographer

@ Altice USA

(Bronx, NY)









Senior Event Marketing Manager

@ Bobit

(Remote)











Production Editor

@ Hachette Book Group

(Portland, OR)











Director, Integrated Marketing

@ UsWeekly

(New York, NY)











None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.