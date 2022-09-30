Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – September 30th

Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content marketing manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.

New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:







Senior Sales Account Executive

@ OvationCXM

(Remote)













Senior Product Manager

@ Consumer Reports

(New York, NY)













Reporter

@ Altice USA

(Brooklyn, NY)













Integrated Marketing Content Specialist

@ Hatcher

(Bethesda, MD)











None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.