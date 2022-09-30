Get Hired

Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – September 30th

By Jess Focht
@jessfocht
Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content marketing manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.
By Jess Focht
@jessfocht
Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content marketing manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.
Share

New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:




Senior Sales Account Executive

@ OvationCXM

(Remote)







Senior Product Manager

@ Consumer Reports

(New York, NY)







Reporter

@ Altice USA

(Brooklyn, NY)






Integrated Marketing Content Specialist

@ Hatcher

(Bethesda, MD)




None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up to get our best career advice and job search tips.

Topics:

Get Hired, Hot Jobs