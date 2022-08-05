Mediabistro Jobs Roundup – August 5th

Jess Focht is Mediabistro's content marketing manager. You can reach her at jfocht@recruiter.com.

New month, new Mediabistro roles.

Mediabistro is the #1 job board, community, and career destination for media and content professionals. Once a week, we’ll be updating this list with different types of creative jobs featured. Take a look below:









Associate Editor, Work Life @FastCompany

@ Mansueto Ventures

(New York, NY)







Head of Trade Marketing

@ Future

(New York, NY)









Senior Medical Writer

@ Springer Nature

(Philadelphia, PA)







Media Relations Specialist

@ Center for American Progress

(Washington, D.C.)











None of these feel like a match? Check out more Mediabistro roles here.